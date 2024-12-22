Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A weather warning in place for Sunday is disrupting pre-Christmas travel plans across Northern Ireland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for a prolonged period of strong winds, affecting all counties, until 9pm.

Forecasters say gale, coastal severe gale, northwest winds will begin to ease from the late afternoon. Scattered showers will fall as snow over the hills at first, becoming isolated from mid-afternoon. The maximum temperature will be 7 °C.

They warn it is likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray or large waves

A Met Office yellow weather warning for strong winds is in place across Northern Ireland until 9pm on Sunday, with the public urged to take care on the roads in case of fallen trees.. Picture: Presseye/Stephen Hamilton Mandatory Credit -Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

It is also possible that there will be some short term loss of power and other services.

Motorists are also advised to drive with care due to possible wind-blown debris and warned that while high-sided vehicles are most affected by windy weather, strong gusts can also blow a car, cyclist, motorcyclist or horse rider off course

P&O Ferries said it had cancelled sailings on the Irish Sea between Larne and Cairnryan until at least 8pm on Sunday.

A spokesperson said: “Due to adverse weather conditions, all P&O Ferries sailings between Larne and Cairnryan have been cancelled from 8pm on Saturday, December 21 until at least 8pm on Sunday, December 22. We ask our customers please not to travel to either of the ports if their sailing has been cancelled, to avoid causing traffic congestion.

"Customers can manage their booking online or call us on 01304 884488 to amend or cancel their booking. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

Stena Line services between Cairnryan and Belfast have also been cancelled in both directions throughout the day with the late night sailings also in doubt.

NI Direct has issued a list of emergency numbers that may be needed during the spell of windy weather.

Emergency services – 999 or 112

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks – 03457 643 643

NI Gas Emergency Service – 0800 002 001

Northern Ireland Water Waterline – 03457 440 088

Flooding Incident Line – 0300 2000 100

Housing Executive – 03448 920 901