A yellow weather warning for fog is in place for parts of Northern Ireland.

The Met Office warning began at 4.40am today (Thursday, November 17) and will be in place until 10am, although it may take longer for the fog to lift.

It covers a number of areas including Counties Armagh, Tyrone, Fermanagh, Derry / Londonderry and parts of Co Antrim.

Forecasters say the conditions will probably cause some difficulties for travel this morning and may lead to delays.