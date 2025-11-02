Motorists are advised the Moira Road at Nutts Corner is blocked due to a four-vehicle traffic collision on Sunday morning (November 2).

Road users are urged to avoid the area and select an alternative route for their journey.

Meanwhile, the Department for Infrastructure is advising the Foreglen Road, Dungiven, is closed in both directions following a serious road traffic collision between the junctions with Drumrane Road and Dernaflaw Road.

Again drivers are encouraged to seek an alternative route for your journey.