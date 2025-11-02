Nutts Corner: two people taken to hospital following five-vehicle collision
In an update to the earlier incident, the PSNI said: “The Moira Road, Nutts Corner, which was closed for a period of time earlier this morning, Sunday 2nd November, has now re-opened to traffic, road users are advised.
"The road had been closed following a five-vehicle road traffic collision in the area. Police attended the scene together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
"Two people have been taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which at this time are not believed to be serious.”
Meanwhile, motorists are advised to avoid the Stewartstown Road, Dunmurry, as police are in attendance at a two-vehicle traffic collision.