Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced that a £2.6million Active Travel scheme on the A2 Clooney Road, Ballykelly will commence on Monday, September 30.

The scheme which extends a distance of approximately 2.6km along the A2 Clooney Road, Ballykelly from Carnamuff Road to the Vale Road, Greysteel will deliver improved facilities for pedestrians and cyclists as well as resurfacing of the carriageway.

Welcoming the scheme Minister O'Dowd said: “This is a significant investment in active travel infrastructure and is part of my ongoing commitment to increasing opportunities for walking, wheeling and cycling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This scheme will provide an attractive, high quality active travel route along our scenic north coast providing benefits for the local communities of Ballykelly and Greysteel and enhancing opportunities for tourism in the area.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced that a £2.6million Active Travel scheme on the A2 Clooney Road, Ballykelly will commence on Monday 30 September. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

“I would like to thank local residents and road users for their patience while this work is carried out and ask that they slow down in the vicinity of the work and abide by the temporary traffic management arrangements which are in place to ensure their own safety and the safety of our workers and contractors.”

To facilitate the work temporary traffic management will be in place from September 30 for a period of 33 weeks.

The Department said it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on favourable weather conditions.