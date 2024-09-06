Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced that a £453,000 reconstruction and resurfacing scheme on the New Row, Kilrea will commence on Monday, September 9.

Minister O’Dowd said: “This is a substantial investment for the Kilrea area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

"The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our rural road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate construction of the scheme it will be necessary to implement a continuous road closure, from Maghera Street for 300 metres towards Upperlands, commencing at 8am on Monday, September 9 until 5pm on Friday, September 20. During these times, signed diversionary routes will be in place via:

B64 Maghera Street - B64 Garvagh Road - B64 Edenbane Road - B64 Kilrea Road - B64 Bridge Street - A29 Main Street Garvagh - A29 Carhill Road - A29 Garvagh Road - A29 Main Street Swatragh - A29 Moneysharvin Road- B75 Kilrea Road - B75 Drumagarner Road and vice versa.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience. However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday, October 18, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.