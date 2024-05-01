Omagh: two young people are confirmed dead following single-vehicle crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision at around 9.50pm, involving a blue BMW. Officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service,
"A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl sadly died at the scene.”
Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.
"Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and has dashcam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 1806 of 30/04/24,” added Insp Adair.
The Doogary Road, which was closed overnight, has now re-opened.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.