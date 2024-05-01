Omagh: two young people are confirmed dead following single-vehicle crash

A young man and a teenage girl have died following a road traffic collision in the Doogary Road area of Omagh on Tuesday night, police have confirmed.
By Valerie Martin
Published 1st May 2024, 08:13 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 09:24 BST
Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision at around 9.50pm, involving a blue BMW. Officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service,

"A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl sadly died at the scene.”

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.

The Doogary Road in Omagh is closed following a serious traffic collision. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).The Doogary Road in Omagh is closed following a serious traffic collision. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
The Doogary Road in Omagh is closed following a serious traffic collision. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and has dashcam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 1806 of 30/04/24,” added Insp Adair.

The Doogary Road, which was closed overnight, has now re-opened.

