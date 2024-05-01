Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision at around 9.50pm, involving a blue BMW. Officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service,

"A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl sadly died at the scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.

The Doogary Road in Omagh is closed following a serious traffic collision. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and has dashcam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 1806 of 30/04/24,” added Insp Adair.