In a statement the Department said: “Given the ongoing pressure on public funding, and the need to support the carbon reductions in the Climate Change Act (Northern Ireland) 2022, on-street parking tariffs in Belfast, Newry and Lisburn will increase from April 1, 2023.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The on-street parking tariffs in the Controlled Parking Zones (CPZs) in Belfast, Lisburn and Newry were last increased in February 2017. The below inflation increase will see charges in Belfast City Centre rise by 40 pence per hour to £1.60 and £1.80. In Newry the charges will increase by 20 pence to £0.80 per hour and in Lisburn on-street parking charges will increase by 20 pence per hour to £1.
The Permanent Secretary in the Dept for Infrastructure made this decision under the NI Executive Formation Act 2022 in accordance with guidance published by the Secretary of State.