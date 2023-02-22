The Department for Infrastructure has announced that on-street parking charges will increase in Lisburn.

Charges will also be increased in Belfast and Newry.

In a statement the Department said: “Given the ongoing pressure on public funding, and the need to support the carbon reductions in the Climate Change Act (Northern Ireland) 2022, on-street parking tariffs in Belfast, Newry and Lisburn will increase from April 1, 2023.”

The on-street parking tariffs in the Controlled Parking Zones (CPZs) in Belfast, Lisburn and Newry were last increased in February 2017. The below inflation increase will see charges in Belfast City Centre rise by 40 pence per hour to £1.60 and £1.80. In Newry the charges will increase by 20 pence to £0.80 per hour and in Lisburn on-street parking charges will increase by 20 pence per hour to £1.

On street parking charges are set to increase in Lisburn