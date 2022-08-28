One man injured in two-vehicle crash in Tyrone

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information about the crash, which resulted in a number of roads having to be closed.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11:30am, it was reported that a grey Seat Leon and a grey Landrover Defender were involved in the incident.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"One man was taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening at this time. The Tullydraw Road has re-opened following the road traffic collision.

Police are appealing for information about two-vehicle collision at Tullydraw Road, Dungannon.