One pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash in Lurgan this lunchtime.

Church Place in the town was closed for several hours earlier as the emergency services attended the incident.

The NI Ambulance Service as well as the PSNI attended the collision which is close to Lurgan Police Station.

It is understood one pedestrian, who was treated at the scene, was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The road directly behind the church was closed to traffic however has since reopened.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance service said it received a 999 call at 11:39 on Thursday 29th May, following reports of a road traffic collision in the Church Place area, Lurgan.

“The NIAS despatched 1 Emergency Ambulance Crew to the scene. One person was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by Ambulance,” said the spokesperson.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Church Place in Lurgan, which was closed following a road traffic collision earlier this afternoon, Thursday 29th May, has now re-opened to motorists.”