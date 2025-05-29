One pedestrian has been taken to hospital following single vehicle crash in Lurgan Co Armagh

By Carmel Robinson
Published 29th May 2025, 13:10 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 15:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

One pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash in Lurgan this lunchtime.

Church Place in the town was closed for several hours earlier as the emergency services attended the incident.

The NI Ambulance Service as well as the PSNI attended the collision which is close to Lurgan Police Station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is understood one pedestrian, who was treated at the scene, was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash in Lurgan, Co Armagh.A pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash in Lurgan, Co Armagh.
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

The road directly behind the church was closed to traffic however has since reopened.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance service said it received a 999 call at 11:39 on Thursday 29th May, following reports of a road traffic collision in the Church Place area, Lurgan.

“The NIAS despatched 1 Emergency Ambulance Crew to the scene. One person was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by Ambulance,” said the spokesperson.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Church Place in Lurgan, which was closed following a road traffic collision earlier this afternoon, Thursday 29th May, has now re-opened to motorists.”

Related topics:PSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice