One person taken to hospital following road traffic collision in Mid Ulster

One person was taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Aughnacloy on Sunday.

Moore Road in the village was closed for a time and diversions were in place to allow the emergency services to deal with the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said the person's injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this stage.