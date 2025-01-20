One person taken to hospital following road traffic collision in Mid Ulster
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
One person was taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Aughnacloy on Sunday.
Moore Road in the village was closed for a time and diversions were in place to allow the emergency services to deal with the incident.
A PSNI spokesperson said the person's injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this stage.