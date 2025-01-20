One person taken to hospital following road traffic collision in Mid Ulster

By Stanley Campbell
Published 20th Jan 2025, 11:04 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 11:11 BST
One person was taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Aughnacloy on Sunday.

Moore Road in the village was closed for a time and diversions were in place to allow the emergency services to deal with the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said the person's injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this stage.

