One way closure of Market Street to Queens Avenue in Magherafelt for new gas mains installation
The anticipated delay will be less than five minutes and it is hoped to get the work finished on Sunday.
An alternative route will be signed with traffic being diverted via:
Diversion: A0031 Broad Street, B0160 Market Street, B0160 Meeting Street, B0160 Ballyronan Road, A0031 Magherafelt Bypass, A0031 Moneymore Road, B0040 Moneymore Road, A0031 Queen Street.
Other roadworks to look out for in the Mid Ulster district include:
Ballynakilly Road, Coalisland
Ballynakilly Road, Coalisland, will be closed from from Moor Road to Dungannon Road continuously until December 18.
The closure is necessary to enable construction of Creenagh Bridge replacement and carriageway works.
The anticipated delay will be 15 - 30 minutes.
An alternative route will be signed with traffic being diverted via: Diversion 1: A0045 Ballynakilly Road, B0520 Moor Road, B0161 Annagher Road,B0161 Moor Road, B0520 Stewartstown Road, B0520 Lineside, A0045 Dungannon Road, A0045 The Square.
Diversion 2: U7675 Ballynakilly Road, A0045 Dungannon Road, A0045 The Square, B0520 Lineside, B0520 Stewartstown Road, B0161 Annagher Road, B0161 Moor Road, B0520 Moor Road.
M1 Dungannon
M1 Dungannon - hard shoulder closure - from junction 13 Beatties – until December 18.
The closure is required to facilitate boundary fencing replacement.
Closure to operate: daily. Diversion/traffic control to operate, five minute delays can be expected.
Aughnacloy
Lane closure Tullyvar Road, Aughnacloy, from Favour Royal Road to Old Chapel Road on October 9.
The closure is to facilitate work by BT Openreach.