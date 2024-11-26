Over 600 calls for assistance from across the province were received by the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) during Storm Bert-related disruption at the weekend.

DfI also distributed around 3,000 sandbags as over half of the average monthly rainfall fell in some areas of Northern Ireland.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “Around 250 staff from my Department responded to over 600 calls for assistance across a wide geographical area over the weekend, dealing with the impacts of Storm Bert.

"Working alongside our multi-agency partners, they worked tirelessly in difficult conditions to respond and minimise disruption. This was a multi-weather event which brought wind, rain and melting snow causing fallen trees and flooding issues.

“My Department distributed approximately 3,000 sandbags and worked through the weekend to clear debris to help flood waters to get away. This work did not just start when the storm arrived - proactive culvert screen maintenance work was undertaken by staff prior to the event and existing flood alleviation schemes prevented flooding in many areas. This preventative work contributed to hundreds of homes being protected."

Multi-agency partners, the minister noted, met continuously over the weekend to co-ordinate the response to the incidents, clearing essential infrastructure and monitoring water levels to reduce the risk of flooding to homes.

“Much work, which is often unseen, was instrumental in protecting communities across the North. In the West, pumping was carried out at several locations, including Omagh, due to rising river levels with staff monitoring water levels through the night, until the threats had subsided,” the minister added.

“Community Resilience Groups were kept up to date with weather patterns so that they could make appropriate preparations. I want to particularly thank the members of these groups who give up their time freely, to work in the community to help prepare for and respond to weather emergencies.

“I realise that despite this work, due to the enormity of rain and other hazards, not all homes could be protected, and my thoughts are with those affected. As with every flooding event, the Department will now review all areas impacted by this weekend's flooding to see if there is anything we can do to strengthen resilience in those areas.”

DfI went on to say it will continue to work with other response agencies and local government as part of the multi-agency response as repair and clean-up work continues.