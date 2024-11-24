Park and ride service extended at Sprucefield
Translink’s Park & Ride network offers the ultimate convenience for commuters and visitors travelling to Belfast.
With over 60 sites and 10,000 free parking spaces across the country, it’s easier than ever to leave the car behind and enjoy quick, reliable, and stress-free travel.
Major Park & Ride hubs, including Sprucefield, Cairnshill, Black’s Road, and Ballymartin, provide high-frequency bus services to and from Belfast city centre, offering flexibility to suit your schedule.
Richard Anderson, Translink Acting General Manager – Bus Operations said: “From early-morning commuters to shoppers and day-trippers, these park and ride facilities ensure everyone can travel comfortably and efficiently.
“With the festive season fast approaching, they offer a perfect way to make your Christmas travel stress-free.
‘‘Whether you're heading out for Christmas shopping, festive events, or meeting up with family and friends, Park & Ride takes the hassle out of navigating busy city traffic and finding parking.
“With free parking and frequent services, you can enjoy a smooth, convenient journey, leaving you more time to soak up the magic of the season. We are encouraging even more people to make Park & Ride part of their festive plans this Christmas.
“Park& Ride offers customers a fast, comfortable and relaxing journey experience. With free Wi-Fi, in seat USB charging points, commuters and leisure users can enjoy more productive time on board to prepare those all-important Christmas lists, catch up on.”