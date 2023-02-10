Register
Pedestrian ‘stable’ in hospital following collision in Cookstown

A female pedestrian is described as being in a stable condition in hospital after being involved in a collision with a lorry in Cookstown yesterday.

By Stanley Campbell
5 minutes ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 12:08pm

Police say the road traffic collision happened in the William Street area of the town shortly before 2.15pm.

The street was closed to traffic for a period of time, but has since reopened.

The collision resulted in lengthy traffic tailbacks in the town centre and surrounding roads.

Air Ambulance NI attended the road traffic collision in Cookstown on Thursday afternoon. Pic: PSNI

Police say their colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the incident.

It is understood the Air Ambulance conveyed the injured pedestrian to hospital.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of the collision.

"Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed it, or who may have any information which could assist them with their enquiries, to call 101 and quote reference number 955 of 09/02/23."

