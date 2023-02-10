Police say the road traffic collision happened in the William Street area of the town shortly before 2.15pm.
The street was closed to traffic for a period of time, but has since reopened.
The collision resulted in lengthy traffic tailbacks in the town centre and surrounding roads.
Police say their colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the incident.
It is understood the Air Ambulance conveyed the injured pedestrian to hospital.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of the collision.
"Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed it, or who may have any information which could assist them with their enquiries, to call 101 and quote reference number 955 of 09/02/23."