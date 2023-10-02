Pedestrian who died in single-vehicle collision at Pomeroy named as Juraj Luptak

The pedesdrian who died in a single-vehicle road traffic collision at Pomeroy on Friday night, has been named as 49-year-old Juraj Luptak.

The PSNI say their enquiries are continuing into the incident which involved a Citroen Berlingo van.

Sadly, despite receiving first aid at the scene, Mr Luptak was pronounced dead.

49-year-old Juraj Luptak who died in the single-vehicle road traffic accident on Friday. Credit: PSNI

The driver of the van was taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.