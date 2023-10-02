Pedestrian who died in single-vehicle collision at Pomeroy named as Juraj Luptak
The pedesdrian who died in a single-vehicle road traffic collision at Pomeroy on Friday night, has been named as 49-year-old Juraj Luptak.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The PSNI say their enquiries are continuing into the incident which involved a Citroen Berlingo van.
Sadly, despite receiving first aid at the scene, Mr Luptak was pronounced dead.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The driver of the van was taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone who was travelling on thePomeroy Road between 11.20pm and 11.45pm and has dash-cam footage, should contact police on 101.