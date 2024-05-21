Persistent heavy rain leading to challenging driving conditions on M12, Lurgan
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Road users are advised to reduce speed and drive with extra caution on the M12, Lurgan, given wet road conditions .
Police say persistent heavy rain has resulted in surface water and flooding of roads in many areas.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.