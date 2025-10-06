Pictures from launch of Maghera's £4m public realm scheme that has transformed the town

Funded by the UK Government, and part funded and delivered by Mid Ulster District Council, the public realm scheme has enhanced the town centre with new paving, street lighting, tree planting and street furniture, as well as addressing substandard footpath widths and improving pedestrian access.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund provided additional funding support for the enhancement of the scheme to include high quality materials, street furniture, traffic signalisation, tannoy system, touch screen visitor information point, and festive tree.

The scheme was further complemented by a carriageway resurfacing scheme undertaken by the Department for Infrastructure.

UK Minister for Devolution, Faith and Communities, Miatta Fahnbulleh, said: “This is a major milestone in Maghera’s regeneration that will help transform the area for local people and visitors across the region.

“The revival of the town centre, a redeveloped business park and new green spaces will make a real difference for the community and help boost the wider growth and national renewal that we promised across the UK as part of our Plan for Change.”

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Frances Burton welcomed the improvements, saying: “The completion of the Public Realm Scheme is a significant milestone in the Maghera Regeneration Programme as a whole, marking the start of physically realising our vision for Maghera. It has transformed the heart of the town, making it a safer, more accessible destination and a more bright and modern public space for residents and visitors alike. I want to thank everyone involved in this project, including RPS, the design team; CivCo the contractors for their high-quality work; our residents, businesses and commuters for their patience; and the UK Government for their support and commitment to both Maghera’s present and future.”

Una Morgan, Chair of the Maghera Town Centre Forum, said: “The improvements we have seen in Maghera have really made a visible and positive difference to the town. Access has improved and it is now much easier for people to experience all that Maghera has to offer. There is no doubt that the new infrastructure will encourage more visitors and shoppers to the town centre, further stimulating Maghera’s economy and supporting its local businesses to thrive.”

The Council has successfully secured £9.1m from the UK Government to support the regeneration of Maghera to include a town centre Public Realm Scheme, the redevelopment of the former High School site as a Business Park, and the creation of a Wetland Park.

The Council has also committed a substantial amount of additional funding to support regeneration, resulting in a total investment of over £10m in Maghera and its surrounding area. The investment supports an ambitious and integrated vision for Maghera, and this once in a generation opportunity will bring together planning, design and management of public spaces and local community assets to create areas that promote health, happiness, and well-being, while providing an economic bedrock to support future prosperity.

1 . Maghera public realm scheme Pictured at the launch are Councillor Frances Burton, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council; Anne-Marie Campbell, Deputy Chief Executive and Strategic Director of Environment, Mid Ulster District Council; and Una Morgan, Chair of Maghera Town Centre Forum. Photo: Pictured at the launch are Councillor Frances Burton, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council; Anne-Marie Campbell, Deputy Chief Executive and Strategic Director of Environment, Mid Ulster District Council; and Una Morgan, Chair of Maghera Town Centre Forum.

2 . Maghera public realm scheme Pictured at the launch are Ryan Donaghy, NI Team Ministry of Communities and Local Government; Emma Sheerin, MLA; Chris Taylor, UK Shared Prosperity Fund; Councillor Frances Burton, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council; Rebekah Bleakley, UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Cathal Mallaghan, MP. Photo: Contributed

3 . Maghera public realm scheme Pictured are Rebekah Bleakley and Chris Taylor from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund; Raymond Holbeach, RPS; Una Morgan, Chair of Maghera Town Centre Forum; Ryan Donaghy, NI Team Ministry of Communities and Local Government; Councillor Frances Burton, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council; Anne-Marie Campbell, Deputy Chief Executive and Strategic Director of Environment, Mid Ulster District Council; and Paul McFlynn, CivCo Ltd. Photo: Contributed