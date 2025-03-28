Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Passengers are reminded that Translink will be carrying out essential engineering work on the Larne and Derry~Londonderry railway lines on Saturday and Sunday, March 29 and 30.

Rail substitution bus services will operate on both the Larne and Derry~Londonderry lines. Valid rail tickets will also be valid on appropriate scheduled bus services.

Passengers are advised to plan ahead, check timetables, and allow extra time to complete their journeys.

The Bangor, Portadown, and Cross Border Lines will not be impacted. The Larne line will close with rail replacement buses operating between Larne and Belfast Grand Central Station

Translink will be carrying out essential engineering work on the Larne and Derry~Londonderry railway lines on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th March. CREDIT NEWS LETTER

Bus substitution services will operate between Larne Harbour, Larne, Whitehead, Carrickfergus, York Street and Belfast Grand Central Station.

The Derry~Londonderry line will close between Belfast Grand Central Station and Derry~Londonderry.

Rail replacement bus substitution services will operate between Derry~Londonderry and Coleraine serving Bellarena and Castlerock; Coleraine and Belfast Grand Central Station via York Street Station; Coleraine and Portrush; Coleraine and Ballymena via Ballymoney Train Station; Ballymena and Cullybackey; Ballymena and Belfast Grand Central Station via Antrim Bus and Rail Station and York Street Train Station; Ballymena and Mossley West via Antrim Bus and Rail Station.

A Rail replacement bus substitution service will operate between Mossley West, Antrim and Ballymena. Passengers for Belfast should use Metro Services 1d/1k. All other halts will be served by the nearest main road bus stop.

John Glass, Head of Infrastructure and Projects at Translink, shared: "This work is part of our continuous improvement programme, crucial for the long-term efficiency and sustainability of the network.

“We would ask passengers planning to travel, please plan ahead, download and check the journey planner app, Translink NI, visit www.translink.co.uk, or call the Translink contact centre on 02890 66 66 30 to get all the information about these service changes.”