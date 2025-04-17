Planned road and lane closures for roadworks in Mid Ulster area in the week ahead

Road works continue in parts of Mid Ulster in the week ahead | National World

Planned roadworks continue at locations across Mid Ulster in the week ahead and motorists can expect short delays and diversions.

A31 Magherafelt Road, Magherafelt - lane closure from Moneymore Road to Dunronan Road.

Lane closure required to facilitate work by Fibrus.

Closure to operate from 09:30am to 4:30pm on Wednesday, April 23, to facilitate work by Fibrus.

Traffic control to operate, delays expected.

U1024, Shore Road, Toome - road closure – from 625m south of junction with Carlane Road to 725m South of junction with Carlane Road.

Road closure from 9am to 5pm on Friday, April 25, required for NIE overhead line work.

Closure to operate: daily diversion to operate, delays of five minutes expected.

The key gas upgrade works continue in Magherafelt town centre area following the Easter break.

As the programme progresses, works will take place on Coolshinney Road and surrounding residential areas in May and June, before moving to Church Street and Castledawson Road in late June and July, with some night works scheduled. Further works will follow on Queen Street, Union Road, Rainey Street, and Kirk Avenue in July and August.

In Maghera, work is nearing completion (Friday, April 25) on the public realm scheme.

A42 Main Street, Maghera - one way closure from Station Road to Tobermore Road.

Diversions are in place via Station Road, Crew Road and Coleraine Road.

A29 Hall Street, Maghera - one way closure from Fair Hill to Main Street.

Diversions are in place via Main Street, Glen Road and Fair HIll.