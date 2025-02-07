Planned roadworks continue in parts of Mid Ulster in the coming week

By Stanley Campbell
Published 7th Feb 2025, 15:19 BST
Planned roadworks may cause some delays in the coming week in parts of the Mid Ulster area.

Most of the work will once again be focused in the towns of Magherafelt and Maghera, where major programmes are continuing on schedule.

A31, Magherafelt by pass - Magherafelt - lane closure from Moneymore Road roundabout to 500m west side of Killyfaddy Road to facilitate work on Moyola to Mullaghboy water trunk main works.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The closure will operate until Friday, February 28. Traffic control to operate, estimated five minute delays expected.

Work continues on the public realm scheme in Maghera. Credit: Google Mapsplaceholder image
Work continues on the public realm scheme in Maghera. Credit: Google Maps

In Maghera work continues in the town centre area on the public realm scheme.

A42, Main Street, Maghera - one way closure from Station Road to Tobermore Road.

placeholder image
Read More
Retired medics express concerns as Northern Trust tells Ballymena meeting no hos...

The closure will operate until April 25. Diversions will be in place via Station Road, Crew Road and Coleraine Road. Motorists should expect five-minute delays.

A29, Hall Street, Maghera - one way closure from Fair Hill to Main Street.

The closure will continue until April 25. Diverisons will operate.

Related topics:MagheraStation Road
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice