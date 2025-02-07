Planned roadworks continue in parts of Mid Ulster in the coming week

Planned roadworks may cause some delays in the coming week in parts of the Mid Ulster area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most of the work will once again be focused in the towns of Magherafelt and Maghera, where major programmes are continuing on schedule.

A31, Magherafelt by pass - Magherafelt - lane closure from Moneymore Road roundabout to 500m west side of Killyfaddy Road to facilitate work on Moyola to Mullaghboy water trunk main works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure will operate until Friday, February 28. Traffic control to operate, estimated five minute delays expected.

Work continues on the public realm scheme in Maghera. Credit: Google Maps

In Maghera work continues in the town centre area on the public realm scheme.

A42, Main Street, Maghera - one way closure from Station Road to Tobermore Road.

The closure will operate until April 25. Diversions will be in place via Station Road, Crew Road and Coleraine Road. Motorists should expect five-minute delays.

A29, Hall Street, Maghera - one way closure from Fair Hill to Main Street.

The closure will continue until April 25. Diverisons will operate.