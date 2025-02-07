Planned roadworks continue in parts of Mid Ulster in the coming week
Most of the work will once again be focused in the towns of Magherafelt and Maghera, where major programmes are continuing on schedule.
A31, Magherafelt by pass - Magherafelt - lane closure from Moneymore Road roundabout to 500m west side of Killyfaddy Road to facilitate work on Moyola to Mullaghboy water trunk main works.
The closure will operate until Friday, February 28. Traffic control to operate, estimated five minute delays expected.
In Maghera work continues in the town centre area on the public realm scheme.
A42, Main Street, Maghera - one way closure from Station Road to Tobermore Road.
The closure will operate until April 25. Diversions will be in place via Station Road, Crew Road and Coleraine Road. Motorists should expect five-minute delays.
A29, Hall Street, Maghera - one way closure from Fair Hill to Main Street.
The closure will continue until April 25. Diverisons will operate.