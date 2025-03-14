Planned roadworks may cause delays for motorists in Mid Ulster in the coming week
A4 Annaghilla Road, Augher- lane closure from the junction of Main Street Augher to the junction of Lisnawery Road.
Lane closure required to facilitate work by BT Openreach.
The work will take place between March 18 and March 22.
A31 Magherafelt Bypass, Magherafelt - lane closure from Moneymore roundabout to 500m west side of Killyfaddy Road.
Lane closure required to facilitate work on Moyola to Mullaghboy Trunk Main Works.
Closure to operate until March 28.
A5 Tullyvar Road, Dungannon - lane closure from Ballygawley Roundabout to Aghaloo Road.
Lane closure required to facilitate work replacing DFI road signage.
Closure to operate daily until March 21.
A45 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon - one way closure from junction with Newell Road to Junction with William Street.
Road closure required for Installation of new gas mains. Closure to operate to March 30.