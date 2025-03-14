Planned roadworks may cause delays for motorists in Mid Ulster in the coming week

There are a number of roadworks across the Mid Ulster district in the coming week which may cause motorists some delays.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A4 Annaghilla Road, Augher- lane closure from the junction of Main Street Augher to the junction of Lisnawery Road.

Lane closure required to facilitate work by BT Openreach.

The work will take place between March 18 and March 22.

Roadworks in Mid Ulster | National World

A31 Magherafelt Bypass, Magherafelt - lane closure from Moneymore roundabout to 500m west side of Killyfaddy Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lane closure required to facilitate work on Moyola to Mullaghboy Trunk Main Works.

Closure to operate until March 28.

A5 Tullyvar Road, Dungannon - lane closure from Ballygawley Roundabout to Aghaloo Road.

Lane closure required to facilitate work replacing DFI road signage.

Closure to operate daily until March 21.

A45 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon - one way closure from junction with Newell Road to Junction with William Street.

Road closure required for Installation of new gas mains. Closure to operate to March 30.