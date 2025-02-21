P&O Ferries: Larne and Cairnryan sailings cancelled due to stormy weather
A number of P&O Ferries’ Larne and Cairnryan sailings on Friday, February 21 have been cancelled due to stormy weather.
In a post on X on Thursday, February 20, the transport operator said that the 12pm sailings from both ports have been cancelled due to the poor weather conditions.
The early morning services at 4am and 8am were also expected to not go ahead, with passengers to be moved to the next available departure.
However, 4:00pm departures from both ports are currently scheduled to proceed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.