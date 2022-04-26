The European Causeway, which can carry up to 410 passengers, docked at Larne Harbour. Picture by Stephen Hamilton / PressEye

It is understood the European Causeway, which operates on the Larne to Cairnryan route, lost power on its way to Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson for P&O Ferries said: "Following a temporary mechanical issue, the European Causeway is now continuing on its scheduled journey to the Port of Larne under its own propulsion, with local tugs on standby, where it will discharge its passengers and cargo as planned.

"There are no reported injuries on aboard and all the relevant authorities have been informed.

"Once in dock a full independent investigation will be undertaken."

A statement from Larne RNLI added: "Three RNLI lifeboats were requested to launch this afternoon to assist a passenger ferry in difficulty one mile south east of The Maidens.

"Larne RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat launched at 2.17pm while Red Bay’s RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat launched at 2.35pm followed by the inshore lifeboat at 3pm.