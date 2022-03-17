P&O redundancies: further sailings cancelled over next few days

The scene at the Port of Larne today after P&O Ferries paused its services. Picture: Pacemaker

Fears have been raised over the ‘precarious’ situation of the Port of Larne following today’s shock developments.

East Antrim public representatives have called for urgent clarification following this morning’s announcement by P&O that it was halting all crossings and calling all ships to ‘come alongside’ ahead of a company announcement. Around 800 seafaring staff across its operation are now understood to have been made redundant.

All sailings - including on the Larne - Cairnryan route - have been affected, causing disruption and confusion to passengers and freight companies.

The ferry company is now urging anyone booked on to the Larne - Cairnryan sailings to not travel today unless absolutely necessary.

“Where possible we are organising travel via an alternative operator,” P&O said in a social media post this afternoon.

“Space is very limited so we would suggest if your journay is not essential, please do not travel today.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”

It also says that due to the "announced changes" today, there would be further sailing cancellations over the next few days.

"Today we've announced changes to P&O Ferries. While we make these changes, many of our services will not be running over the next few days. Please visit our website for information," the company said.

Transport union RMT, meanwhile, has urged P&O to protect jobs.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said the situation was “deeply disturbing”.

Earlier today he said: “We have instructed our members to remain onboard and are demanding our members across P&O’s UK operations are protected and that the Secretary of State intervenes to save UK seafarers from the dole queue.”

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson said he intended to speak to the chief executive of P&O.

“This is a worrying development which has understandably shocked P&O staff and customers,” he said.

Alliance East Antrim MLA Stewart Dickson warned that redundancies within P&O workers could result in a vast impact in east Antrim.

“I am deeply disappointed in how P&O have handled this entire episode. There appears to have been no consultation done with staff or unions over this move.

“Given P&O owns Larne Harbour, urgent questions now need asked as to the potentially vast impact locally.

“I am calling on the Department for the Economy to engage immediately with P&O over the future of the harbour and any potential ramifications for it.”

East Antrim Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart described the Port of Larne as being in “a very uncertain situation”.

“With the Port of Larne being owned by P&O through its Dubai-based parent company and with the only ferry services currently operating from Larne being P&O Ferries, we are in a very uncertain and precarious situation.”

“With worrying rumours of all on-board staff being made redundant and replaced with agency staff, P&O need to make a clear public statement. The staff need to be told what is going on and whether P&O have any long or short term commitment to Larne.

“There has been an obvious decline in services and routes at the port of Larne for many years, but the short crossing to Cairnyran has always been busy and is a strategically important freight link to Scotland and the rest of the UK.