Police advise motorists not to travel unless 'absolutely necessary'

Police in Mid Ulster is advising motorists not to travel unless absolutely necessary due to heavy snowfall across the district.

By Stanley Campbell
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 10:46 am
Updated Thursday, 24th February 2022, 12:33 pm

They say that motorists who do head out should drive carefully and be alert.

Many roads in rural areas are impassable.

Frequent heavy snow showers are expected during the day along with gusty winds and a chance of frequent lightning affecting some places.

Treacherous road conditions in parts of Mid Ulster. This car left the road at Sandholes, Cookstown.

The poor weather and road conditions are affecting Mid Ulster Council's bin collection service and many bins will not be emptied today.

The Council say that they place to collect missed bins on Saturday, February 26, and ask householders to leave their bins out by 7.30am on Saturday.

