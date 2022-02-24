Police advise motorists not to travel unless 'absolutely necessary'

They say that motorists who do head out should drive carefully and be alert.

Many roads in rural areas are impassable.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frequent heavy snow showers are expected during the day along with gusty winds and a chance of frequent lightning affecting some places.

Treacherous road conditions in parts of Mid Ulster. This car left the road at Sandholes, Cookstown.

The poor weather and road conditions are affecting Mid Ulster Council's bin collection service and many bins will not be emptied today.