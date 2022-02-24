Police advise motorists not to travel unless 'absolutely necessary'

They say that motorists who do head out should drive carefully and be alert.
Many roads in rural areas are impassable.
Frequent heavy snow showers are expected during the day along with gusty winds and a chance of frequent lightning affecting some places.
The poor weather and road conditions are affecting Mid Ulster Council's bin collection service and many bins will not be emptied today.
The Council say that they place to collect missed bins on Saturday, February 26, and ask householders to leave their bins out by 7.30am on Saturday.