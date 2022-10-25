Register
Police advise motorists to avoid Derriaghy Road following road traffic collision

Police in Lisburn have advised motorists to avoid the Derriaghy Road area following a road traffic collision on Tuesday afternoon (October 25).

By Julie-Ann Spence
5 minutes ago

Police, together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, are currently at the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision in the vicinity of the Derriaghy Road, Lisburn.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Traffic is moving slowly, and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.”

There are no further details at this stage.

