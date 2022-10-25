Police advise motorists to avoid Derriaghy Road following road traffic collision
Police in Lisburn have advised motorists to avoid the Derriaghy Road area following a road traffic collision on Tuesday afternoon (October 25).
Police, together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, are currently at the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision in the vicinity of the Derriaghy Road, Lisburn.
A spokesperson for the police said: “Traffic is moving slowly, and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.”
Most Popular
There are no further details at this stage.