The PSNI has advised drivers to anticipate traffic disruption in Bushmills today (Wednesday, September 3), due to a funeral.

The funeral procession will commence at 1pm on Main Street, before moving on to Dunluce Road and then Priestland Road to Dunluce Church, and finish at this location for approximately 2pm.

To facilitate the safe passage of this, funeral parking will not be permitted along this route.

Due to large numbers expected to attend, the police have asked drivers to please make use of the car parks available in the area.

Local officers will be in attendance to assist and ensure the safety of all involved.