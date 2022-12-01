Police and NI Ambulance Service at scene of serious Maghera crash
Police say there has been a serious two vehicle crash on the Moneysharvan Road, Maghera.
By Stanley Campbell
50 minutes ago
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 5:37pm
Motorists are asked to avoid the area as police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are currently at the scene.
They are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey.
There are no further details.
