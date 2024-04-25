Police appeal for information about car ‘colliding with house' at Glynn, near Larne

Police have issued an appeal for information after a one-vehicle collision on Main Road, Glynn, outside Larne, around 9.30am today (Thursday, April 25).
A PSNI Mid and East Antrim spokesperson said: “If you witnessed this or have dashcam footage of a car colliding with a house please call 101 and quote reference number 332 25/4/24.”

