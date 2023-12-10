Police appeal for information after Male pedestrian struck by vehicle in Lurgan
A man was hospitalised after being injured in a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Lurgan’s Avenue Road area this morning (Sunday).
The PSNI stated: “It was reported that a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle shortly after 1.45am. Officers attended alongside colleagues from NIAS and the man, aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.”
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 208 of 10/12/23.