Police appeal for information after three vehicle collision at Draperstown

Police are appealing for information about the crash involving a car, lorry and van shortly before 11am on Tuesday.
Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from other emergency services.
Three people were injured during the incident and were taken to hospital where they are currently being treated for their injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 551 of 01/03/22.