Police appeal for information after three vehicle collision at Draperstown

Three people were injured in a road traffic collision on Tobermore Road, Draperstown, yesterday morning.

By Stanley Campbell
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 8:37 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 8:42 am

Police are appealing for information about the crash involving a car, lorry and van shortly before 11am on Tuesday.

Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from other emergency services.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Three people were injured during the incident and were taken to hospital where they are currently being treated for their injuries.

Three people were injured in the collision on the Tobermore Road.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 551 of 01/03/22.

Read More

Read More
Police appeal for witnesses following collision