Police appeal for information after three vehicle collision at Draperstown

Police are appealing for information about the crash involving a car, lorry and van shortly before 11am on Tuesday.

Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from other emergency services.

Three people were injured during the incident and were taken to hospital where they are currently being treated for their injuries.

