Police appeal for witnesses after minor traffic collision on M2 at Rathbeg-Antrim junction
Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a minor road traffic collision on the M2 northbound, at the off-slip for the B95 (the Rathbeg-Antrim junction), on Tuesday, July 1.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The collision took place sometime between 2.30pm and 2.55pm and involved a white Volkswagen Caddy and a black Audi.
"We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who might have seen either of these vehicles travelling along the Sydenham Bypass or along the stretch of road up until the Antrim junction where the collision occurred, to contact us on our 101 number, quoting reference 831 of 01/07/25.
"We’re also keen for anyone with dash-cam or other footage to get in touch.”
