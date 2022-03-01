Police appeal for witnesses following collision

The incident, which involved a silver coloured Ford Focus and a green Volkswagen Polo, and took place within the vicinity of the Hanwood Filling Station, was reported shortly after 8.25pm.

Officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service.

The male driver of the Polo was taken to hospital, where his condition is understood to be serious but not life threatening at this time.

The road was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

Enquiries are ongoing, and police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or who may have any dashcam footage, to contact 101 and quote reference number 1725 of 28/02/22.