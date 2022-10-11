The accident involved what is described as a white tanker type vehicle and the local police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward with informaion.

The police are also appealing for the driver of any vehicle matching this description who was in the area at this time to get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 and quoting the reference CC2022100800421.

The police in Lisburn are also investigating an incident which occurred on Tuesday October 4 around 645am, on the Lagan Towpath, close to Hilden.

Two males were involved in the incident.

If you were in the area at the time or have any CCTV or mobile phone footage that would assist Police, you can contact the non-emgergency number 101 quoting reference 237 of 06.10.2022.

Advertisement