Police appeal over Doagh Road traffic accident towards Moorfields Road junction
Police are appealing for information or witnesses in relation to a single vehicle road traffic accident on the Doagh Road.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The accident, which occurred at approximately 11:20pm on Thursday March 21, 2024, involved a Black Peugeot 207 travelling on the Doagh Road towards the Moorfields Road junction.
Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “If you have any information or witnessed this accident, please contact police on 101 and quote reference number 2057.”