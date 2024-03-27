Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The accident, which occurred at approximately 11:20pm on Thursday March 21, 2024, involved a Black Peugeot 207 travelling on the Doagh Road towards the Moorfields Road junction.

Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “If you have any information or witnessed this accident, please contact police on 101 and quote reference number 2057.”