Police at scene of Dunmurry traffic collision

Motorists have been asked to avoid the McKinstry Road area of Dunmurry following a road traffic collision.

By Valerie Martin
35 minutes ago

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed shortly after 5.50pm today (Tuesday) that police are currently in attendance at the scene.

Traffic is affected in both directions and road-users are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route if possible.

Traffic has been affected by the collision.
PolicePSNITraffic