A PSNI spokesperson confirmed shortly after 5.50pm today (Tuesday) that police are currently in attendance at the scene.
Traffic is affected in both directions and road-users are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route if possible.
Motorists have been asked to avoid the McKinstry Road area of Dunmurry following a road traffic collision.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed shortly after 5.50pm today (Tuesday) that police are currently in attendance at the scene.
Traffic is affected in both directions and road-users are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route if possible.