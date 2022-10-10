Police at scene of Glenarm collision
Motorists are being advised to approach the Coast Road area of Glenarm with caution following a road traffic collision.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently at the scene of a one-vehicle road traffic collision at Coast Road, Glenarm close to the junction of Drumnagreagh Road.
"As a result there is some oil and debris on the road, our partners from DfI Roads Service are on their way to clear the road but in the meantime please approach with caution, reduce your speed and pass with care.”