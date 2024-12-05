Police at scene of multi-vehicle collision on M2

By Russell Keers
Published 5th Dec 2024, 14:51 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 15:52 BST
Motorists are being advised to expect delays following a collision on the M2. (Pic: DfI).
Motorists heading towards Belfast are being advised that two lanes of the M2 motorway are closed following a multi-vehicle road traffic collision this afternoon (December 5).

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Drivers are advised that, due to a road traffic collision, two lanes are closed on the M2 southbound, affecting traffic between Fortwilliam and Duncrue Street.

"Police are currently in attendance.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson confirmed that delays are expected until the incident has been cleared.

There are no further details at this time.

