Motorists are being advised to expect delays following a collision on the M2. (Pic: DfI).

Motorists heading towards Belfast are being advised that two lanes of the M2 motorway are closed following a multi-vehicle road traffic collision this afternoon (December 5).

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Drivers are advised that, due to a road traffic collision, two lanes are closed on the M2 southbound, affecting traffic between Fortwilliam and Duncrue Street.

"Police are currently in attendance.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson confirmed that delays are expected until the incident has been cleared.

There are no further details at this time.