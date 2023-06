Police officers are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in the Harbour Highway area of Larne.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported to police shortly before 7.10am this morning (June 6) that a lorry had overturned.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are also in attendance.

“No roads are closed at this time; however, motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area.”

Police on the scene at the overturned lorry in Larne.