Police attend three car collision at the Hannahstown Road and Ballycolin Road junction

Police attended the scene of a three car collision in the Lisburn area on Tuesday December 19.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The road traffic collision occurred at the junction of the Hannahstown Road and Ballycolin at approximately 5.20pm.

Witnesses have reported one of the vehicles came to rest in a field, with all of the vehicles sustaining damage.