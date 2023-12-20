Police attend three car collision at the Hannahstown Road and Ballycolin Road junction
Police attended the scene of a three car collision in the Lisburn area on Tuesday December 19.
The road traffic collision occurred at the junction of the Hannahstown Road and Ballycolin at approximately 5.20pm.
Witnesses have reported one of the vehicles came to rest in a field, with all of the vehicles sustaining damage.
According to the police no serious injuries have been reported as a result of the collision.