Police collision investigation unit to carry out scene testing into fatal crash at Dungannon

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit will be carrying out scene testing in the Coalisland Road in Dungannon on Wednesday, April 9, following a fatal collision last month.

Testing will be taking place between 9pm and 10pm.

An 18-year-old man died in the single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a black Peugeot 207.

Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or has CCTV dash-cam that could assist them, to contact 101, quoting reference number 1775 04/03/25.