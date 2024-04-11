Police have issued a warning to motorists to expect delays in Lisburn on Saturday April 13 due to a parade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first part of the parade will leave Rathvarna Drive at 6.30pm, before making its way onto Ballymacash Road – Prince William Road – Ballymacash Road – Antrim Road – Antrim Street – Bow Street – Market Square, before a temporary pause for participants to lay a wreath at a memorial situated at this location. The parade will then continue onto Railway Street – Wallace Avenue and onto Market Square, before joining the main parade on Market Street.

The main parade will then incorporate Smithfield Street – Market Place – Chapel Hill – Longstone Roundabout – Chapel Hill – Bow Street – Market Square North – Railway Street and then finish on Wallace Avenue for approximately 10.30pm.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are warning motorists to expect disruption in Lisburn on Saturday April 13 due to a parade. Pic credit: Peter Muhly

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad