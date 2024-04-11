Police have issued a warning to motorists to expect delays in Lisburn on Saturday April 13 due to a parade

Road users are being advised to expect temporary delays in Lisburn, this Saturday April 13, due to a planned parade.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 11th Apr 2024, 16:33 BST
The first part of the parade will leave Rathvarna Drive at 6.30pm, before making its way onto Ballymacash Road – Prince William Road – Ballymacash Road – Antrim Road – Antrim Street – Bow Street – Market Square, before a temporary pause for participants to lay a wreath at a memorial situated at this location. The parade will then continue onto Railway Street – Wallace Avenue and onto Market Square, before joining the main parade on Market Street.

The main parade will then incorporate Smithfield Street – Market Place – Chapel Hill – Longstone Roundabout – Chapel Hill – Bow Street – Market Square North – Railway Street and then finish on Wallace Avenue for approximately 10.30pm.

Police are warning motorists to expect disruption in Lisburn on Saturday April 13 due to a parade. Pic credit: Peter MuhlyPolice are warning motorists to expect disruption in Lisburn on Saturday April 13 due to a parade. Pic credit: Peter Muhly
There will be disruption to traffic due to the volume of participants and spectators expected, with local diversions in place between 6pm and 11pm.A spokesperson for the police said: “If you are not attending the parade, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.”

