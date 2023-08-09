Register
Police have named the man who died in a road traffic collision in Dromara

Police have confirmed that the man who died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Ballynahinch Road, Dromara, on Tuesday, August 8 was Ryan Telford.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 9th Aug 2023, 14:07 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 14:07 BST

Mr Telford died following a collision involving a blue Scania lorry shortly after 7.45am.Anyone with any information, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 250 08/08/23.

