Police in Ballymena appeal for information after serious road traffic collision
Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious traffic collision that occurred on the Whitesides Road, Ballymena, on Saturday (September 7) around 11.45am.
If anyone witnessed the collision or a has dash cam footage, they are asked to contact the police on 101 quoting reference 679 of 7th September.
