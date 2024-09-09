Police in Ballymena appeal for information after serious road traffic collision

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious traffic collision that occurred on the Whitesides Road, Ballymena, on Saturday (September 7) around 11.45am.

If anyone witnessed the collision or a has dash cam footage, they are asked to contact the police on 101 quoting reference 679 of 7th September.

