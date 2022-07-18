Police investigate sudden death in Portrush

Motorists are advised to avoid the Church Pass, Bath Terrace and Bath Street areas of Portrush. There is no pedestrian access between Bath Street and Arcadia.

Enquiries are currently ongoing into this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 171 of 18/07/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/