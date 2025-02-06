Police are appealing for information in relation to a road traffic collision in Lurgan.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision occurred at 1.30pm on Friday, January 31, at the junction of Pollock Drive and Gilford Road.

In a statement the PSNI said: “We are interested to speak to the driver of a black coloured Ford Mondeo which was not displaying a front number plate.

"This vehicle may have been displaying front offside damage.

"If you have any information please contact us on 101 quoting serial 790 31/01/25.”