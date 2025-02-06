Police investigating Lurgan collision keen to speak to driver of black Ford Mondeo which 'may have been displaying front offside damage'
Police are appealing for information in relation to a road traffic collision in Lurgan.
The collision occurred at 1.30pm on Friday, January 31, at the junction of Pollock Drive and Gilford Road.
In a statement the PSNI said: “We are interested to speak to the driver of a black coloured Ford Mondeo which was not displaying a front number plate.
"This vehicle may have been displaying front offside damage.
"If you have any information please contact us on 101 quoting serial 790 31/01/25.”