The parade will begin at 8.15pm on the Castlecatt Road, before making its way towards Primrose Hill, Hazeldene, Esdale, Castlecatt Road, Huey Crescent, Castlecatt Road, Upper Main Street, Bridge Street, Priestland Road, Dunluce Road, Lower Main Street, Upper Main Street, before finishing on Castlecatt Road at 11.30pm.

A statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland stated: “The surrounding areas of this route and the roads in between the areas mentioned above will be busy, and delays should be expected until 11.45pm, due to participants and number of spectators.”

