Police are advising motorists to expect traffic delays across east Antrim on Saturday (August 10) during planned parades.

The locations that will be impacted include Ballyclare, Larne and Carrickfergus with Apprentice Boys parades in these areas starting at 7am until 12 noon, then resuming again at 5pm before finishing at approximately 9pm.

PSNI Mid and East Antrim stated: “The parade routes in each location incorporate most of the town centres, with a large number of participants and spectators expected.

Police are advising motorists to expect delays during planned parades. Photo: Pacemaker

"Officers will be on the ground in the areas mentioned to accommodate the flow of traffic and to assist with diversions. However, to avoid potential delays if you do not plan on attending, please seek an alternative route for your journey if possible.”