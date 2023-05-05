Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
44 minutes ago Fire breaks out on London underground
1 hour ago Virgin Media customers report outage
5 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
5 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
8 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation

Police issue traffic advice ahead of Hillsborough coronation celebrations

Road users are advised to anticipate traffic disruption in Hillsborough tomorrow (Saturday) due to planned celebrations for the King’s coronation.

By The Newsroom
Published 5th May 2023, 16:11 BST

In a statement, the PSNI said: “It is hoped disruption will be kept to a minimum, however, motorists should be mindful of increased footfall in the village between 9am and 3pm.

"If you are planning on attending the various family events within Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, please leave extra time for your journey and follow parking advice from officers on the “ground.

"For those who are not travelling to the event, please be aware of large volumes of traffic off the A1 towards Hillsborough Road roundabout and seek an alternative route where possible.”

Most Popular
Editorial image.Editorial image.
Editorial image.

Meanwhile, Trafficwatch NI is advising road users of a parade that is taking place in Dromore this evening (Friday) 6.30pm -10:30pm.

"The parade will be taking place from Hillsborough Rd through the town centre and taking in Circular Rd and Banbridge Rd.

"No HGVs will be permitted into the town due to numbers involved. Diversions will be in place.”

Read More
Reminder to road users ahead of 16 Darkness into Light walks
Related topics:HillsboroughPolicePSNIGardensDiversions